"Rise up Goyim" - Who Brought The Slaves To America

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Who Brought The Slaves to America?



Who Brought The Slaves to America? by Walter White Jr.



Just a little supplemental information and documentation to my previous videos on the Jewish Transatlantic Slave Trade and slave trades all around the world…



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Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over



From another source:



Hidden Facts about Slavery in America . The Barbados Slave Code of 1661 was a law passed by the colonial English legislature to provide a legal base for slavery in the Caribbean island.



Who brought the slaves to America? Who was responsible for the Trans-Atlantic slave trade? The truth may shock you. The truth will set you free. visit our site.



This is the Anatomy of a Slave Sale Advertisement placed by the South Carolina Rabbi Jacob Levin. Jewish merchants were deeply involved in the African slave trade. The book JEWS SELLING BLACKS.