© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Rise up Goyim" - Who Brought The Slaves To America
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • August 03, 2020
Uploaded from Bitchute Channel: Rise Up Goyim
2971 subscribers
Who Brought The Slaves to America?
Who Brought The Slaves to America? by Walter White Jr.
Just a little supplemental information and documentation to my previous videos on the Jewish Transatlantic Slave Trade and slave trades all around the world…
MORE
Category Other
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
From another source:
Hidden Facts about Slavery in America . The Barbados Slave Code of 1661 was a law passed by the colonial English legislature to provide a legal base for slavery in the Caribbean island.
Who brought the slaves to America? Who was responsible for the Trans-Atlantic slave trade? The truth may shock you. The truth will set you free. visit our site.
This is the Anatomy of a Slave Sale Advertisement placed by the South Carolina Rabbi Jacob Levin. Jewish merchants were deeply involved in the African slave trade. The book JEWS SELLING BLACKS.
2971 subscribers
Who Brought The Slaves to America?
Who Brought The Slaves to America? by Walter White Jr.
Just a little supplemental information and documentation to my previous videos on the Jewish Transatlantic Slave Trade and slave trades all around the world…
MORE
Category Other
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
From another source:
Hidden Facts about Slavery in America . The Barbados Slave Code of 1661 was a law passed by the colonial English legislature to provide a legal base for slavery in the Caribbean island.
Who brought the slaves to America? Who was responsible for the Trans-Atlantic slave trade? The truth may shock you. The truth will set you free. visit our site.
This is the Anatomy of a Slave Sale Advertisement placed by the South Carolina Rabbi Jacob Levin. Jewish merchants were deeply involved in the African slave trade. The book JEWS SELLING BLACKS.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.