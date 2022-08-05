TWILIGHT ZONE: DENNIS HOPPER - He's Alive [a neo-Nazi group tries to succeed in a big city - Full Episode]

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A tiny neo-Nazi organization struggles pathetically to succeed in a big city. A mysterious figure begins to ruthlessly guide a young, insecure U.S. Nazi leader, and the group begins to draw more attention.
Original Air Date: January 24, 1963