Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Fake-Impfung für die Eliten
13 views
channel image
Station25
Published Yesterday |

Alessandro Meluzzi: Kriminologe und bestätigt Fake-Impfung für die Eliten

✓ https://www.kla.tv/20463

Um die Impfbereitschaft in der Bevölkerung zu erhöhen, ließen sich Promis und Politiker im Fernsehen vor laufender Kamera impfen. Doch waren diese Impfungen tatsächlich echt? Hören Sie dazu die Enthüllungen des italienischen Kriminologen und TV Stars Allessandro Meluzzi.....

Keywords
politikerelitenpromisfake-impfung

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket