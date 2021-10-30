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NIGHT SHADOWS 10292021 -- Tsunami, Jab, Mandates, CME, Kill Shots, Putin, China, Biden, UFO
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
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70 views • October 30, 2021
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TONIGHT’S SHOW:  

More activity at La Palma in spite of denials, deep quakes, magma rising, latest 4.2M & warnings of a huge event as the rich men of the Earth move now to bring about record destruction and satanic sacrifices which actually begin tonight for the Halloween rape, torture and kill of hundreds of thousands of victims all over the world, but especially in the United States which is now turned almost totally occult. It is said that more money is spent on Halloween than any other ritual day. How is that? Because most of the American people have become so apostate, they have no clue as to what is being done to them by their satanic handlers. CME activity is  increasing as CERN is now working, earth changes abound, Russia threatens US, China likewise, and so it goes on in this insane Matrix...
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