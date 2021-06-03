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People Expressed Their Disgust At Vaccinations Being Given To Children Without Parental Consent For An Ice Cream - Canada
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573 views • June 03, 2021
Some normal people came out in Canada to show their disgust at vaccinations being given out to kids without parental consent under the coercion of free ice cream!
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