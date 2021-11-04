PROFESSOR MARC ADAMS WON'T ANSWER QUESTIONS ABOUT HIS $2 MILLION SALAD BAR STUDY

He refused to answer most of my questions and is pushing the dangerous agenda to mandate the experimental CENSORED BY YOUTUBE on millions of innocent people. He's also a "Google scholar" helping to implement the globalist agenda of mass human tracking and surveillance.He received over $2 million of NIH taxpayer $$ to determine if salad bars are healthy.This is the type of cowardly, dangerous tool that should not be receiving any tax $$.Another one of these woke, professor snowflake idiots, Bruce Monger, at Cornell, fails any student for not wearing a face diaper.According to Salarygov website ASU Professor Marc Adams receives $130,000 per year taxpayer funded salary.602/827-2470425 N. 5th Street (Mail Code 9020) Office 233 PhoenixGlobal Futures Scientists and ScholarsSenior Global Futures ScientistFaculty, DTPHX Campus, Mailcode 9020College of Health SolutionsInstitute for Social Science Research Affiliated FacultyBiography:Dr. Marc A. Adams is an Associate Professor in the College of Health Solutions and Program Director for the PhD in Population Health. He is a behavioral scientist and epidemiologist with a background in psychology, behavioral science and public health. His teaching interests are epidemiologic methodology and clinical trial design.Marc A. Adams, PhD, MPHAssociate ProfessorSenior Sustainability ScientistCurrent/Recent Grants and ProjectsAutomating Neighborhood Street Audits. NIH/NCI, $148,000. Principal Investigator. The purpose of this project is to develop computer vision models for the detection of urban streetscape features that support walking using Google StreetViewSalad bars and students' fruit and vegetable consumption: a group-randomized trial with objective assessments. NIH/NHLBI, $2,843,186, Principal Investigator."Cornell Professor Threatens to Fail Students for Not Wearing a Mask.NOVEMBER 3, 2021BY JOE SILVERSTEINOn Sunday, Professor Bruce C. Monger sent an email to his entire Introduction to Oceanography class, which is attended by more than 1,000 students, to admonish two students who he alleges were not wearing a mask and seek help identifying them. Monger threatened to fail both students, and used offensive language to describe one of them, who he claimed had a “prominent hook shaped nose”."Subscribe, follow, like and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism.