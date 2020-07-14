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Western Civilization under attack? Fix everything with the Matrix-8 Solution!
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11 views • July 14, 2020
The untold thesis explaining how CRIMINALS have gained such worldwide governmental control - and how just a few of us can turn it all around, This proposed Internet platform holds the as yet untried secret for vast numbers of committed individuals to associate, deliberate, reach understood agreements - and then ACT!
[Initially sent to Simon Black of SovereignMan]
[Initially sent to Simon Black of SovereignMan]
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