Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Double Blind, What Is The Agenda For The World?

Episode 11. With the overwhelming number of videos and information currently about the Coronavirus, Mark of the Beast and the alleged dark agendas of Bill Gates, Dr. Fauci and the deep state, what does the future hold? When looking at all the events around the world, we can clearly see where the world is heading and what the agenda is.





LINKS TO YOUTUBE VIDEOS FOR FURTHER STUDY:





Sunday Is Coming – Part 1

https://youtu.be/ctzuJK8E_r8





Sunday Is Coming – Part 2

https://youtu.be/W0vFkgAVSwc





I Hear The Rumbling – Part 16 of Total Transformation Series by Walter Veith

https://youtu.be/OogGHCk9FDA





Total Transformation Series – Playlist to all 18 Lectures on YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...





The Herodian Mind(Part 1) – Episode 7 of Clash of Minds Series by Walter Veith

https://youtu.be/1AO0idw7ALU





The Herodian Mind(Part 2) – Episode 8 Clash of Mind Series by Walter Veith

https://youtu.be/BuQlhLbwnHE





Clash of Minds Series – Playlist of all 9 Lectures on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...





Trump Card – Lecture by Walter Veith

https://youtu.be/F_g2LGUqgu4





The Third Temple – Lecture by Walter Veith

https://youtu.be/2_81Q4qb_HU





LECTURES IN AFRIKAANS:





Ek Hoor Die Gedreun – Deel 16 van Totale Transformasie Reeks deur Walter Veith

https://youtu.be/npMVVHHwGak





Totale Transformasie Reeks – Playlist na al 18 Lesings op YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...





Die Trump Kaart – Lesing deur Walter Veith

https://youtu.be/WCCU8oG9XcU





Die Derde Tempel – Lesing deur Walter Veith

https://youtu.be/T3MJDJCgKG4





LINKS TO ARTICLES:





https://edition.cnn.com/2020/03/18/us...





https://zenit.org/articles/pope-franc...





https://wam.ae/en/details/1395302840382





https://www.haaretz.com/world-news/eu...





https://thecatholicsun.com/st-corona-...





https://www.ncregister.com/daily-news...





https://www.statista.com/topics/5173/...





https://www.dlapiper.com/en/us/insigh...





https://www.total-slovenia-news.com/b...





https://www.croatiaweek.com/shops-in-...





https://cnnphilippines.com/regional/2...





https://www.exploregov.ky/coronavirus...





https://cyprus-mail.com/2020/04/03/co...





https://www.ekathimerini.com/250984/a...





https://www.breakingbelizenews.com/20...





http://www.tiranatimes.com/?p=145065





https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wo...





https://www.nowgrenada.com/2020/04/sa...





LAST DAY EVENTS – Ellen G. White

https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/39/...