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Now the Psychopaths want to reduce the population with another experimental mRNA jab for HIV.
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321 views • February 18, 2022
Now the Psychopaths want to reduce the population with another experimental mRNA jab for HIV.
https://rumble.com/vv8pf2-now-the-psychopaths-want-to-reduce-the-population-with-another-experimental.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
First, as usual the MSM will be instructed to SCARE AND FRIGHTEN just to get the masses TESTED.
The old story about CRYING WOLF should be applied. In that the MSM and GOVERNMENTS AROUND THE WORLD have shouted TEST FOR COVID that often and then tested with the FAKE/ NOT FIT FOR PURPOSE PCR tests. All to test for the Covid Bad_Cold.
Next HIV why should anyone trust the medics to provide you with accurate information about your health. When there has been blatent genocide. They will be trying to haul in the fit and well and diagnose them as sick so as they can continue with the mass murder by mandating the HIV Jab.
-----------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER,
https://www.rumble.com/channel/dunedrifter (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
HIV, Testing, Another mRNA Jab
https://rumble.com/vv8pf2-now-the-psychopaths-want-to-reduce-the-population-with-another-experimental.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
First, as usual the MSM will be instructed to SCARE AND FRIGHTEN just to get the masses TESTED.
The old story about CRYING WOLF should be applied. In that the MSM and GOVERNMENTS AROUND THE WORLD have shouted TEST FOR COVID that often and then tested with the FAKE/ NOT FIT FOR PURPOSE PCR tests. All to test for the Covid Bad_Cold.
Next HIV why should anyone trust the medics to provide you with accurate information about your health. When there has been blatent genocide. They will be trying to haul in the fit and well and diagnose them as sick so as they can continue with the mass murder by mandating the HIV Jab.
-----------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER,
https://www.rumble.com/channel/dunedrifter (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
HIV, Testing, Another mRNA Jab
Keywords
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