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92 Our Freedom of Speech is no More
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48 views • April 15, 2020
Yes, we have lost our freedom of speech. The Deep State, the Jesuits, have banned my book from being published.
Hemp Seeds on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/Canada-Hemp-Foods-Hearts-Pound/dp/B073RTGW6D/ref=sr_1_15?dchild=1&keywords=hemp+seeds&qid=1586918024&sr=8-15
US Food Production Being Halted
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uo85iXgL1Xg
May 10 Deadline
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tZzd5N7ugtE&t=890s
Sprouting seeds on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=sprouting+seeds&crid=3MPBV0RV56C14&sprefix=sprouting+seeds%2Caps%2C199&ref=nb_sb_ss_i_1_15
Music by Twisterium licensed June 2019
Hemp Seeds on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/Canada-Hemp-Foods-Hearts-Pound/dp/B073RTGW6D/ref=sr_1_15?dchild=1&keywords=hemp+seeds&qid=1586918024&sr=8-15
US Food Production Being Halted
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uo85iXgL1Xg
May 10 Deadline
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tZzd5N7ugtE&t=890s
Sprouting seeds on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=sprouting+seeds&crid=3MPBV0RV56C14&sprefix=sprouting+seeds%2Caps%2C199&ref=nb_sb_ss_i_1_15
Music by Twisterium licensed June 2019
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