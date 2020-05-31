© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is COVID-19 really an exosome and not a virus
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
74 views • May 31, 2020
Posted on YT b: hipe GALAXY on 5 April 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=roDGPZMev7s&t=1s
Dr. Andrew Kaufman's research shows COVID-19 is an exosome which exists normally in our lung cell fluid.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=roDGPZMev7s&t=1s
Dr. Andrew Kaufman's research shows COVID-19 is an exosome which exists normally in our lung cell fluid.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.