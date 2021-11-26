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Besmettingen stijgen in vlaanderen ondanks hoge vaccinatie en 3de prik zal nodig zijn voor groen licht op coronapas
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2 views • November 26, 2021
Hier is de mening van een vaccinologist (Geert Vanden Bossche) waarom vaccinatie het erger kan maken:
https://www.brighteon.com/2449dddf-313a-4698-ac95-cbaf8b60106c
Professor Dr. Marc van Ranst
Viroloog KU Leuven
Professor Geert Meyfroidt
intensieve zorg UZ Leuven
Frank Vandenbroucke minister van volksgezondheid
Politieke partij: vooruit
https://www.brighteon.com/2449dddf-313a-4698-ac95-cbaf8b60106c
Professor Dr. Marc van Ranst
Viroloog KU Leuven
Professor Geert Meyfroidt
intensieve zorg UZ Leuven
Frank Vandenbroucke minister van volksgezondheid
Politieke partij: vooruit
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