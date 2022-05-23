© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Critically Thinking with Dr Palevsky and Dr Merritt Ep 95 - May 19 2022
Follow
4
Share
Report
496 views • May 23, 2022
Special Guest - Dr. Lee Merritt
Farmers, food, gas, school boards, no moral passes, medical licenses, Where did the homeopathic hospitals go?, Fauci - Fauxi - Falsi, In the BS Family! and the Threat Reduction Agency...
m0455
Farmers, food, gas, school boards, no moral passes, medical licenses, Where did the homeopathic hospitals go?, Fauci - Fauxi - Falsi, In the BS Family! and the Threat Reduction Agency...
m0455
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.