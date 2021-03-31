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Eyes on VAERS 👀 - Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (CDC) - Adverse reaction record pace for 2021 - Absence of other vaccine reactions.
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152 views • March 31, 2021
2021 is on a record pace for adverse reactions to vaccines, already reaching 74% of 2020's total number of reactions. Except, this year, all the reactions are due to Covid Vaccines. What happened to Flu, TDAP, and Varzos reactions? Share.
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