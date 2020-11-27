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Vaccin kan mutaties in DNA veroorzaken!
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27 views • November 27, 2020
Vaccin kan mutaties in DNA veroorzaken!, Credits , Uit het gesprek;
Het PCR-doek valt’ | Peter Borger en Jorn Lukaszczyk
https://youtu.be/bcVSwSxDn24
Quote , “Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I'm not sure about the universe.”
― Albert Einstein
Het PCR-doek valt’ | Peter Borger en Jorn Lukaszczyk
https://youtu.be/bcVSwSxDn24
Quote , “Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I'm not sure about the universe.”
― Albert Einstein
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