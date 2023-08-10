Exclusive Video Shows MASSIVE CAMP of Illegal Immigrants Waiting to Cross U.S. Border

Exclusive Video Shows MASSIVE CAMP of Illegal Immigrants Waiting to Cross U.S. BorderExclusive footage shot by John Rourke of Blue Line Moving in Brownsville, Texas, shows a massive makeshift camp of illegal immigrants waiting to cross the river into the United State's trash-strewn southern border.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.