Exclusive Video Shows MASSIVE CAMP of Illegal Immigrants Waiting to Cross U.S. Border
Published Thursday

Exclusive Video Shows MASSIVE CAMP of Illegal Immigrants Waiting to Cross U.S. BorderExclusive footage shot by John Rourke of Blue Line Moving in Brownsville, Texas, shows a massive makeshift camp of illegal immigrants waiting to cross the river into the United State's trash-strewn southern border.





Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

