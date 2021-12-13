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Winds of Change Are Blowing
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114 views • December 13, 2021
Just another video of me playing guitar and preaching.
This is an original song of mine that was recorded on
the "Castles on the Sand" cd other wise know as the "For You Project" 1991.
The song is called "Father's Best Wishes"
Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE 2021.
Sound WorKs 2021.
This is an original song of mine that was recorded on
the "Castles on the Sand" cd other wise know as the "For You Project" 1991.
The song is called "Father's Best Wishes"
Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE 2021.
Sound WorKs 2021.
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