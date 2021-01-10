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General McInerney Special Ops Secured Pelosi Laptop
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2618 views • January 10, 2021
In this no holds barred interview retired 3 Star General Thomas McInerney says the election was unconstitutional, covid 19 was a biological attack on the world, James Comey sold a top secret program to the Chinese to corrupt the election and that special ops infiltrating ANTIFA secured Pelosis' laptop, which explains her panic to try and remove Trump.
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