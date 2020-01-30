© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What The Colour of Your Urine Says About Your Health
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • January 30, 2020
What The Colour of Your Urine Says About Your Health.
The color of your urine says about your health. If you have kidney problem, kideny infection or any other health problems the color of your urine will be changed. Here are some color of your urine:
1. Clear Color.
2. Dark Yellow.
3. Amber.
4. Orange.
5. Brown.
6. Reddish Brown in Color.
7. Pink or red.
Visit our facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/Fast-Remedy-...
Images Are Licensed Under Creative Common.
Disclaimer: The materials and the information contained on Fast Remedy channel are provided for general and educational purposes only and do not constitute any legal, medical or other professional advice on any subject matter. None of the information on our videos is a substitute for a diagnosis and treatment by your health professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider prior to starting any new diet or treatment.
Images licensed under CC:
pixabay
flickr
pexels
The color of your urine says about your health. If you have kidney problem, kideny infection or any other health problems the color of your urine will be changed. Here are some color of your urine:
1. Clear Color.
2. Dark Yellow.
3. Amber.
4. Orange.
5. Brown.
6. Reddish Brown in Color.
7. Pink or red.
Visit our facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/Fast-Remedy-...
Images Are Licensed Under Creative Common.
Disclaimer: The materials and the information contained on Fast Remedy channel are provided for general and educational purposes only and do not constitute any legal, medical or other professional advice on any subject matter. None of the information on our videos is a substitute for a diagnosis and treatment by your health professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider prior to starting any new diet or treatment.
Images licensed under CC:
pixabay
flickr
pexels
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.