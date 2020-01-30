What The Colour of Your Urine Says About Your Health.The color of your urine says about your health. If you have kidney problem, kideny infection or any other health problems the color of your urine will be changed. Here are some color of your urine:1. Clear Color.2. Dark Yellow.3. Amber.4. Orange.5. Brown.6. Reddish Brown in Color.7. Pink or red.Visit our facebook page:Images Are Licensed Under Creative Common.Disclaimer: The materials and the information contained on Fast Remedy channel are provided for general and educational purposes only and do not constitute any legal, medical or other professional advice on any subject matter. None of the information on our videos is a substitute for a diagnosis and treatment by your health professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider prior to starting any new diet or treatment.Images licensed under CC:pixabayflickrpexels