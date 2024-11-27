What I think should happen with HHS + A message on gratitude from my new booklet "Lessons from Pumpk

In today's webinar Tom discussed

-His response to what he thinks should happen with the HHS

-Reads a chapter on gratitude from his upcoming booklet "Lessons from Pumpkin"

Please visit https://linktr.ee/Dr.TomCowan if you are interested in our Thanksgiving sales- all of the details for each sale are listed in our LinkTree.

Thank you to all of our wonderful listeners for all of your support.





Websites

https://drtomcowan.com/

https://www.drcowansgarden.com/

https://newbiologyclinic.com/

https://newbiologycurriculum.com/





Video Platforms

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg

Backup YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw

Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CivTSuEjw6Qp/

Odysee https://odysee.com/@Dr.TomCowan:8

Rumble https://rumble.com/c/DrTomCowan

Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/drtomcowan





Social Media

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DrTomCowan/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/drcowansgarden/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/newbiologyclinic

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/newbiologycurriculum

X https://twitter.com/drtomcowan

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/talkinturkeywithtom/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/drcowanspowders/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/newbiologyclinic

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/newbiologycurriculum

Pinterest https://www.pinterest.com/drcowansgarden/

Telegram https://t.me/DrTomCowanChannel

Telegram https://t.me/DrTomCowan

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/drtomcowan/

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/dr-cowan-s-garden/

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/new-biology-clinic/

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/new-biology-curriculum/

SubscribeStar Community https://www.subscribestar.com/dr-tom-cowan





Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/conversations-with-dr-cowan-friends/id1666674361





Become an Affiliate

https://affiliates.drtomcowan.com/

https://drcowansgarden.goaffpro.com/

https://newbiologycurriculum.com/affiliate-program-information

https://newbiologyclinic.com/affiliate-program/