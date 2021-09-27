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Big Pharma Celebrates Biden Admin Pushing Boosters in Defiance of Medical Experts FULL SHOW 9-26-21
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160 views • September 27, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down how Big Pharma is taking a victory lap now that the Biden administration is pushing boosters on Americans against the recommendations of the CDC and FDA vaccine panels. Meanwhile, the DHS admits Biden allowed thousands of untested Haitian migrants into the U.S.
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