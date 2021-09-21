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STEW PETERS WITH NURSE SANDY - "WHAT I'M SEEING IS CRIMINAL"
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120 views • September 21, 2021
Credit to Stew Peters
Sandy is a nurse at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
Sandy says she has questioned at least three doctors about the huge amount of anomalies they’ve encountered treating Covid patients. She says she’s seen a minimum of five patients who, in her view, are 100% cases of illness linked with the Covid vaccine.
There’s a young woman, a diabetic, who was suddenly hospitalized with her first case of hyperglycemia in a decade. A man in his early thirties with cardiac issues out of nowhere. And then much weirder things: a twenty-something with a head-to-toe rash like she’s never seen before. A woman with circular rashes and bloated purple genitalia, not terribly unlikely a female version of Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend. In Sandy’s words, this isn’t simply bad medicine, this is criminal.
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Sandy is a nurse at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
Sandy says she has questioned at least three doctors about the huge amount of anomalies they’ve encountered treating Covid patients. She says she’s seen a minimum of five patients who, in her view, are 100% cases of illness linked with the Covid vaccine.
There’s a young woman, a diabetic, who was suddenly hospitalized with her first case of hyperglycemia in a decade. A man in his early thirties with cardiac issues out of nowhere. And then much weirder things: a twenty-something with a head-to-toe rash like she’s never seen before. A woman with circular rashes and bloated purple genitalia, not terribly unlikely a female version of Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend. In Sandy’s words, this isn’t simply bad medicine, this is criminal.
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
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