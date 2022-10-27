Silent Let's play: Riot (1992, Arcade) (full game)

Riot (雷軋斗 the kanji are supposed to read "raiatto", the Japanised pronunciation of the English word "riot" ) is a shoot'em up developed by Tecmo and published by NMK. It was only released in the arcades. If I understand it correctly, the game was only released overseas and not in Japan.

An unknown soldier fights against a group called "The Magic Tigers" which is both heavily armed with special weapons and in control of strange magic.

Riot is a third-person shooter where you move your character left and right while aiming with a crosshair and dodging enemy fire. Unlike, for example, Dynamite Duke, the screen does not scroll automatically. Another major difference to other titles is the fact you have two different layers where enemies appear. While your character moves in the middle ground, enemies appear both in the background and the foreground. You have two separate fire buttons to aim at either area. You can also roll across the floor to avoid fire and reach cover. Cover usually shields you only against fire from one side, so a key element to survive is have a cover to your back while you clear an area on the screen. Destroying objects will uncover items or bombs containing items, like extra health or special weapons with limited ammo.