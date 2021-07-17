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Conversations On The Fringe Robert Waggoner Lucid Dreaming
Redpill Project
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Guest: Robert Waggoner
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Robert Waggoner is President-Elect of the International Association for the Study of Dreams (IASD) and a summa cum laude graduate of Drake University with a degree in psychology. For the past seven years, he has been the co-editor of the online journal, The Lucid Dream Exchange, the only ongoing publication devoted specifically to lucid dreaming.

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