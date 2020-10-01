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GOD PRONOUNCES JUDGEMENT ON AMERICA, MYSTERY BABYLON THE MOTHER OF HARLOTS!!
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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65 views • October 01, 2020
Genesis 3:14-21
Good News Translation

GOD PRONOUNCES JUDGEMENT

14 Then the Lord God said to the snake, “You will be punished for this; you alone of all the animals must bear this curse: From now on you will crawl on your belly, and you will have to eat dust as long as you live. 15 I will make you and the woman hate each other; her offspring and yours will always be enemies. Her offspring will crush your head, and you will bite her offspring's[a] heel.”

16 And he said to the woman, “I will increase your trouble in pregnancy and your pain in giving birth. In spite of this, you will still have desire for your husband, yet you will be subject to him.”

17 And he said to the man, “You listened to your wife and ate the fruit which I told you not to eat. Because of what you have done, the ground will be under a curse. You will have to work hard all your life to make it produce enough food for you. 18 It will produce weeds and thorns, and you will have to eat wild plants. 19 You will have to work hard and sweat to make the soil produce anything, until you go back to the soil from which you were formed. You were made from soil, and you will become soil again.”

20 Adam[b] named his wife Eve,[c] because she was the mother of all human beings. 21 And the Lord God made clothes out of animal skins for Adam and his wife, and he clothed them.
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SO BE IT! – Only a Grain of Sand
https://444prophecynews.com/so-be-it-only-a-grain-of-sand/

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