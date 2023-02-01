© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p26wyg8ee1f
01/28/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 70: The persistent and peaceful protests of NFSC gained the understanding and support of the American people
01/28/2023 对邪恶说不 第70天：新中国联邦持久和平的抗议赢得了美国人的理解和支持