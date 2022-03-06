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China helping Russia avoid U.S. sanctions
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130 views • March 06, 2022
Why is the Biden Administration buying oil from Russia when we have our own. And allowing China and others to buy oil from Russia. Is it because the Biden Administration is part of the China Communist Party? This action will devalue the American dollar. Making China's currency the "Reserve currency". The reserve currency can be used in international transactions, international investments and all aspects of the global economy.
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