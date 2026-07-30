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Etienne de la Boetie2: Dialog at the Helm of Our Algorithmic Neofeudalism
Geopolitics & Empire
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Etienne de la Boétie² discusses how the newly revealed Dialog society, which has been around since 2006, likely is the next version of Bilderberg and Trilateral Commission. He argues that these groups together with government represent an illegitimate system of organized crime designed to steal wealth through weaponized inflation and the banking system’s ability to create money from nothing. The conversation highlights figures like Peter Thiel who bridge the gaps between intelligence agencies and high-tech surveillance firms like Palantir. They manufacture corporate and political "legends" like JD Vance. These organizations maintain power by controlling the manufactured consensus through media ownership and algorithmic censorship on social media. Ultimately, these groups use economic warfare to impoverish the middle class while consolidating resources for a techno-feudalist future.


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Story Behind Dialog https://artofliberty.substack.com/p/cia-contractor-peter-thiels-secret


About Etienne de la Boetie2

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media.  He is an internationally recognized expert and speaker on voluntaryism and government illegitimacy, criminality and corruption. His original writings and research can be found at ArtOfLiberty.org and ArtOfLiberty.Substack.com.


He is the author of To See the Cage Is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many which exposes an inter-generational psychological operation by the “government,” Hollywood, and the monopoly media to indoctrinate the population with the pseudo-religion of Statism using dozens of unethically manipulative techniques ranging from subliminal content in television programming to a hidden curriculum in the mandatory “government” schools, scouting, and police/military training.


He has also authored: “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! which breaks down how inter-generational organized crime centered around banking and central banking is robbing and controlling the population using the technique of “government” with puppet politicians and monopoly media/academia. His upcoming book: Voluntaryism – How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All! explains how REAL freedom (voluntaryism) can provide all the legitimate non-redistributive services provided by “government” without the waste, fraud, abuse, indoctrination and extortion. He was also the author and principal investigator for the monographs:  The Covid-19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction and Solving Covid – The Covid 19, Eugenics, and Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline.


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

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censorshipfacebookprivacygooglenwosurveillanceglobalismdarpabilderbergtechnocracyelon muskpalantirpeter thielflockdialogtrilateralschmidtvanceaxonberggruen
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