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Lawful America Update Next Steps -30 December 2019
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LAWFUL AMERICA
TAKING ACTION
VOTING ON THE PEOPLES GRIEVANCES TODAY
https://www.lawfulamerica.com
To ensure the integrity of the Republic is maintained regardless of the obstacles that face the country or the people, it is necessary for the people to diligently investigate and enforce constitutional law. If governmental powers are allowed to grow without oversight and participation from the governed, they can become corrupted by the influence of foreign agents, internal conspiracy, and compartmentalized ignorance perpetuated by secrets and misinformation. We strive to ensure the protection of the unalienable rights guaranteed to the American People by the u.S. Constitution.
To participate in the protection of your freedom, we invite you to examine the evidence supporting the People's claims of Contractual Violations of the State and Federal Governments in violating their oath of office to uphold the Constitution. The most egregious violations are being made by the civil court system of UNITED STATES OF AMERICA INCORPORATED.
Website(s): https://projectspeak.net
https://www.lawfulamerica.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/speakprojectM
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/speakproject...
Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsTz...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/speak_project/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lawful_amer...
Discord Lawful America : https://discord.gg/a5z7dA
Discord Speak Project : https://discord.gg/zvdSUK
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spea...
Telegram: https://t.me/SPEAKPROJECT
All videos, images, and music that do not belong to Speak Project Media, are property of their respected owners.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
LAWFUL AMERICA
TAKING ACTION
VOTING ON THE PEOPLES GRIEVANCES TODAY
https://www.lawfulamerica.com
To ensure the integrity of the Republic is maintained regardless of the obstacles that face the country or the people, it is necessary for the people to diligently investigate and enforce constitutional law. If governmental powers are allowed to grow without oversight and participation from the governed, they can become corrupted by the influence of foreign agents, internal conspiracy, and compartmentalized ignorance perpetuated by secrets and misinformation. We strive to ensure the protection of the unalienable rights guaranteed to the American People by the u.S. Constitution.
To participate in the protection of your freedom, we invite you to examine the evidence supporting the People's claims of Contractual Violations of the State and Federal Governments in violating their oath of office to uphold the Constitution. The most egregious violations are being made by the civil court system of UNITED STATES OF AMERICA INCORPORATED.
Website(s): https://projectspeak.net
https://www.lawfulamerica.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/speakprojectM
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/speakproject...
Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsTz...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/speak_project/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lawful_amer...
Discord Lawful America : https://discord.gg/a5z7dA
Discord Speak Project : https://discord.gg/zvdSUK
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spea...
Telegram: https://t.me/SPEAKPROJECT
All videos, images, and music that do not belong to Speak Project Media, are property of their respected owners.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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