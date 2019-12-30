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Lawful America Update Next Steps -30 December 2019
Speak Project Media
Speak Project Media
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LAWFUL AMERICA
TAKING ACTION
VOTING ON THE PEOPLES GRIEVANCES TODAY
https://www.lawfulamerica.com

To ensure the integrity of the Republic is maintained regardless of the obstacles that face the country or the people, it is necessary for the people to diligently investigate and enforce constitutional law. If governmental powers are allowed to grow without oversight and participation from the governed, they can become corrupted by the influence of foreign agents, internal conspiracy, and compartmentalized ignorance perpetuated by secrets and misinformation. We strive to ensure the protection of the unalienable rights guaranteed to the American People by the u.S. Constitution.

To participate in the protection of your freedom, we invite you to examine the evidence supporting the People's claims of Contractual Violations of the State and Federal Governments in violating their oath of office to uphold the Constitution. The most egregious violations are being made by the civil court system of UNITED STATES OF AMERICA INCORPORATED.


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