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“SOCIAL DISTANCE” SHAM
For the past year, everyone in the world has been forced to stand 6 feet apart in public, based off of CDC recommendations. But now, the health agency is admitting there was no science backing that decision, and have now changed their “social distancing” guidelines.
#3Feet #CDC #SocialDistancing #3FeetApart #ScottGottlieb #Unscientific #DelBigtree #TheHighwire