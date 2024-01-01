🇮🇶🇺🇲 An Iranian Shahed-101 drone hits an American base near Erbil (Iraqi Kurdistan).
249 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
🇮🇶🇺🇲 An Iranian Shahed-101 drone hits an American base near Erbil (Iraqi Kurdistan).
Source @Intel Slava Z
Keywords
iranianerbilshahed-101 droneamerican base
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos