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The HUMAN has now dropped out of HUMAN BEING....we are now JUST BEINGS....
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652 views • September 08, 2021
This man's story and experiences is really sad . . . he made mistakes and has paid for them . . . people have been so conditioned with fear it is unbelievable . . . this man sounds like a decent person but no one will give him a chance . . . it is really sad . . . technology has become our god who controls us . . .
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