Intentional Episode 222: "Calculated Vaccinations" with Chris Downey
Intentional w/Mic Meow
Published Friday

Chris Downey, CEO of "VaxCalc.org", reviews the pressing need for Informed Consent and as well as transparency within the vaccine industry. Follow us at MicMeow.com!


