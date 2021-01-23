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CONVERSATIONS WITH DR. COWAN AND FRIENDS| EPISODE 14: JUSTIN FRANDSON
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120 views • January 23, 2021
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Dr.TomCowan

Dr.TomCowan

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Hi, everyone. In this week's episode of "Conversations with Dr. Cowan and Friends," I had the pleasure of talking with Justin Frandson, the owner of EMFrocks.com. EMF Rocks are a simple and relatively inexpensive approach to combating the harmful effects of EMF exposure. This is a subject that is of major interest to many people, including myself. It is also, unfortunately, a field in which carefully done research is hard to come by. With that in mind, I wanted to let Justin have the chance to make his case. Join me in this fascinating discussion to see for yourself.
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emfcell phonesstresssmart meterssleepeyesteethrocksthymuswireless technologydirty electricitydr cowanjustin fradsonemf rocks
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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