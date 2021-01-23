CONVERSATIONS WITH DR. COWAN AND FRIENDS| EPISODE 14: JUSTIN FRANDSON

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Dr.TomCowan
Dr.TomCowan
1189 subscribers
Hi, everyone. In this week's episode of "Conversations with Dr. Cowan and Friends," I had the pleasure of talking with Justin Frandson, the owner of EMFrocks.com. EMF Rocks are a simple and relatively inexpensive approach to combating the harmful effects of EMF exposure. This is a subject that is of major interest to many people, including myself. It is also, unfortunately, a field in which carefully done research is hard to come by. With that in mind, I wanted to let Justin have the chance to make his case. Join me in this fascinating discussion to see for yourself.