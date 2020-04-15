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COVID MATIAL LAW 1, PERSONS VS. PEOPLE "LEARN!!!"
Peoples Republic
Peoples Republic
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83 views • April 15, 2020
martial Law only pertains to ENEMY COMBATANTS!!!! Learn the Lieber Code. ALL THEY TRY AND DO TO YOU IS AGAINST THE GENEVA CONVENTION!!! WATCH AND LEARN!!
http://sovereigntyinternational.wordp...

[email protected]

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Email - [email protected]

Youtube profile - sovereignliving

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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