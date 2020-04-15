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COVID MATIAL LAW 1, PERSONS VS. PEOPLE "LEARN!!!"
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83 views • April 15, 2020
martial Law only pertains to ENEMY COMBATANTS!!!! Learn the Lieber Code. ALL THEY TRY AND DO TO YOU IS AGAINST THE GENEVA CONVENTION!!! WATCH AND LEARN!!
http://sovereigntyinternational.wordp...
[email protected]
[email protected]
Email - [email protected]
Youtube profile - sovereignliving
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http://sovereigntyinternational.wordp...
[email protected]
[email protected]
Email - [email protected]
Youtube profile - sovereignliving
Common Law your ONLY real Remedy playlist
https://goo.gl/0IwzmY
Do It Yourself playlist
https://goo.gl/iB4VHe
The War on Terror is a Fraud playlist
https://goo.gl/T4uGIX
Peace Officers vs PIGs Playlist
https://goo.gl/K94MC3
Bankster Thieves Playlist
https://goo.gl/YQ15pi
BAR Members and their Satanic Connections
https://goo.gl/wGs6LH
Do You Know Who You Are playlist
https://goo.gl/B4ZMyR
Fire and United Nations Judicial Whores Playlist
https://goo.gl/eB1sn4
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