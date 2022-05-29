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American Slavery vs World (Industry Still Thriving)
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
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11 views • May 29, 2022
Like most of the rest of the planet, #America did have the abhorrent practice of slavery. Of course, it was also one of the first countries on the face of the earth, after great Britain, to make it illegal, and #slavery still thrives today in parts of the world.
#1619

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