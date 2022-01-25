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ENDGAME: Mandates To END WORLDWIDE? - Vaccine Deaths SKYROCKET As Narrative COLLAPSES!
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11482 views • January 25, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the likely trap of loosening of mandates globally as Britain, Ireland and countless other countries relinquish restrictions.
The WHO has called for countries to loosen entry restrictions and has publicly noted that we are reaching the pandemic "endgame." However, places like Australia and Austria continue to tighten restrictions with Premier Mark McGowan of Western Australia claims that vaccine passports should continue for many years to come.
In Austria, the government has recently restricted unjabbed from everyday life and is demanding a monthly fine for being unjabbed.
People are clinging to hopium as England and others release restrictions all together. This is the just the beginning.
Meanwhile, studies out of Scotland have shown that people who are jabbed have a higher illness, hospitalization and death rate. Imagine that.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2022
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN US At Anarchapulco 2022:
https://wam1776--anarchapulco.thrivecart.com/anarchapulco-2022-vip/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the likely trap of loosening of mandates globally as Britain, Ireland and countless other countries relinquish restrictions.
The WHO has called for countries to loosen entry restrictions and has publicly noted that we are reaching the pandemic "endgame." However, places like Australia and Austria continue to tighten restrictions with Premier Mark McGowan of Western Australia claims that vaccine passports should continue for many years to come.
In Austria, the government has recently restricted unjabbed from everyday life and is demanding a monthly fine for being unjabbed.
People are clinging to hopium as England and others release restrictions all together. This is the just the beginning.
Meanwhile, studies out of Scotland have shown that people who are jabbed have a higher illness, hospitalization and death rate. Imagine that.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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