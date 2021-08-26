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Beware When All Men Speak Well of You !
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21 views • August 26, 2021
Luke 6:26
“Woe unto you, when all men shall speak well of you! for so did their fathers to the false prophets.”
King James Version
“Woe unto you, when all men shall speak well of you! for so did their fathers to the false prophets.”
King James Version
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