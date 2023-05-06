Create New Account
Within the next two to three weeks, there will be a different update on the CCP's position, and will advocate for a fair justice system and trial for Miles Guo
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gettr.com/post/p2ga0zl2c68

接下来的两到三周内，会对中共立场有不同的更新，将会主张对郭文贵的公平的司法系统和审判。

Within the next two to three weeks, there will be a different update on the CCP's position, and will advocate for a fair justice system and trial for Guo Wengui.

@santos4congress

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp


