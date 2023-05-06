Within the next two to three weeks, there will be a different update on the CCP's position, and will advocate for a fair justice system and trial for Miles Guo

https://gettr.com/post/p2ga0zl2c68
接下来的两到三周内，会对中共立场有不同的更新，将会主张对郭文贵的公平的司法系统和审判。
Within the next two to three weeks, there will be a different update on the CCP's position, and will advocate for a fair justice system and trial for Guo Wengui.
@santos4congress
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
