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Sweden: Working In A Refugee Home
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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37 views • November 07, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3422/life-as-a-refugee-in-europe-call-in-show-september-19th-2016
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3422-life-as-a-refugee-in-europe-call-in-show-september-19th-2016

Question: “I’ve worked for one year at a care home for unaccompanied minors in Sweden. How do I prepare my family for growing up in this environment and how can I help provide answers to helping these kids when they themselves identify these refugee homes as negative and hate their situation? I see multi-culturalism failing around Europe and the US, but these problems have been around so long. Shouldn’t there be a way for each culture to find their own way in each society? The crime is so high for foreigners in Sweden, and not mentioning what these immigrants do to the host population by hiding their nationality. It seems people are waking up to these false narratives. What else can we do to reverse the damage of the past 40 plus years of multiculturalism?"

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