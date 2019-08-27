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Losing Religion (and HOW NOT TO!)
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3 views • August 27, 2019
In the Summer of 2019, two well known Protestants announced that they had lost their religion. One, Joshua Harris, who was known for his books on dating and marriage, also announced he was getting a divorce and then he endorsed homosexual marriage and other aspects of the LGBTQ agenda. The other, Martin Sampson, who was known for his writings and connections to the Hillsong church, laid out his criticisms of his Protestant faith--he said he wanted genuine truth? Is science or the word of God the source of truth? Were either of these Protestant men "true Christians"? Have they overlooked various proofs? Were there scriptures that they overlooked? If you wish to be a true and faithful Christian, are there instructions in God's word that if you follow you will never stumble or lose the true religion? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more.
In this message, Dr. Thiel held up numerous books with proofs and instructions that Joshua Harris and Marty Sampson did not understand. All of the books are available free online at www.ccog.org Simply click on the literature tab to find them so you can start reading them.
In this message, Dr. Thiel held up numerous books with proofs and instructions that Joshua Harris and Marty Sampson did not understand. All of the books are available free online at www.ccog.org Simply click on the literature tab to find them so you can start reading them.
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