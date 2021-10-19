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Jackson Co. KY School Board Refusing Parents Right to Speak on Mask
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70 views • October 19, 2021
Guest, Danny Potter, of Jackson County United to Unmask Our Children. The battle against mask goes on in this Kentucky County, as the School Board now refuses to let parents discuss mask at their next meeting. Despite the fact many parents called in and requested that mask be on the agenda, the board has refused to included it on the posted agenda. When parents called to find out why , they say they were told that the Board Member from Dist.#1 Eddy Neeley, has denied all request to put it on the agenda. This is a clear violation of the Parents 1st Amendment rights.
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