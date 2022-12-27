TOTAL CASES: 100.4 MILLION
TOTAL DEATHS: 1.1 MILLION
5.5% FROM 🦠: 60,500
94.5% WITH 🦠: 1,039,500
ANNUAL DEATHS HEART DISEASE: 696,962
https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/us-map
https://data.cdc.gov/NCHS/Provisional-COVID-19-Deaths-by-Sex-and-Age/9bhg-hcku
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/heart-disease.htm
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/REALITY-CHECK-BY-THE-NUMBERS-e1spb4r
