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January 15, 2022 Last Truck With Canada & U.S Border - COVID Vax Proof Jan. 7, 2022
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40 views • January 20, 2022
With Canada / U.S cross border COVID vax proof starting January 15, 2022 reports of 31,000 truckers will quit their jobs or not deliver across the borders. "Expect a supply chain meltdown" were words used by transport heads in both countries. The burn rate of raw food products jumped 40% but the refill rate at these feeder pools / bulk warehouses is nowhere that replenish rate.
Hope you have made ready.
Hope you have made ready.
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