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03/27/2022 Ukrainian ambassador to the United States Oksana Makarova: We are ready to negotiate, but we will not surrender. If Ukraine loses it, it’s not only Ukraine’s lost, it means that brutality, oligarchy, and war criminals prevail on our planet.