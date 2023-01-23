Create New Account
ECOCIDE! - 5G ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION IS DESTROYING OUR WILDLIFE (4)
Alex Hammer
Published 17 hours ago

Part 4 of a Swindon Yellow Vests Documentary on the devastating effects upon our wildlife caused by 5G Electromagnetic Radiation emitting from LED street lighting and masts. Filmed between end of July to December 2022.I have been collecting this evidence for almost two years, and we need to hold our local councils and MPs accountable NOW for allowing the installation of this untested and UNINSURABLE system. It's killing the pollinators, small birds and shrubs and trees. What is it doing to us?

Stand up and be the Resistance. Let your MPs know that you know what they are doing. They are complicit in genocide. Get those Freedom of Information Requests in to your local Council CEO.


Link to Part 1:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jm0y5hJGrrGk/

Link to Part 2:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/UwEKQJ8P9fbN/

Link to Part 3:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/tBdgYqJM9VB7/


Find me on Telegram: @SwindonYV

Find me on Gab: @TomWho4


MrHellvis69

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZLSAKgkerkyW/


vaccineschemtrailsbible5gweather warfareainwo1984agenda 21smart citiesgeo-engineeringmasksmsm lieshunger gamesdna manipulationcovid hoaxemrsc-ovid hoax

