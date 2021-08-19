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In New York Subway A Lady Kicked An Old Woman Onto The Tracks When She Coughed Next To Her
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332 views • August 19, 2021
Fear mongering, has been a successful tool in the hands of the elite and power hungry. People are paranoid over nothing . . . Divide and conquer and turn the people against each other now appears to be happening.
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