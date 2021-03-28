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Crickets from the corporate media | Benny Johnson
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30 views • March 28, 2021
The role of the 'corporate media' is solely to protect Democrats, says Benny Johnson, and it's important not to lose your sense of humor when 'mainstream' sources largely ignored President Biden's fall. - via The Benny Report, Saturdays at 9:30PM ET on Newsmax TV
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