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NO BUDGET Flea Market Fishing Challenge!! (Surprise Find)
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32 views • January 30, 2022
By: FirstStateFishing (YT)
NO BUDGET Flea Market Fishing Challenge!! (Surprise Find)
In this Fishing Challenge, I take you guys with me to the local FLEA MARKET to see what fishing gear steals we can find with no budget!!! We then take our new gear out to test it in the waters and see if we can catch fish on our FLEA MARKET FINDS!
Again, I want to thank each and every one of you for the support! At the time of this upload we just passed 450,100 I'm having so much fun making these videos, lets keep this rolling!
Let me know if you guys like these Florida fishing videos!
►►Free Shipping on all orders at Lew's
Use Promo Code: FSF
https://lews.com/?utm_source=fsf&;utm_...
Edited by: @ele_creative on instagram
NO BUDGET Flea Market Fishing Challenge!! (Surprise Find)
In this Fishing Challenge, I take you guys with me to the local FLEA MARKET to see what fishing gear steals we can find with no budget!!! We then take our new gear out to test it in the waters and see if we can catch fish on our FLEA MARKET FINDS!
Again, I want to thank each and every one of you for the support! At the time of this upload we just passed 450,100 I'm having so much fun making these videos, lets keep this rolling!
Let me know if you guys like these Florida fishing videos!
►►Free Shipping on all orders at Lew's
Use Promo Code: FSF
https://lews.com/?utm_source=fsf&;utm_...
Edited by: @ele_creative on instagram
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