LAWSUIT: Judicial Watch TARGETED for Censorship! | Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch
Published 19 hours ago

LAWSUIT: Judicial Watch TARGETED for Censorship! | Judicial Watch


READ: https://www.judicialwatch.org/biden-censorship-agency/


Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for failing to respond to an October 11, 2023, FOIA for all records regarding Judicial Watch and its President Tom Fitton held by DHS’ Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) (Judicial Watch Inc. v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security (No. 1:24-cv-00003).



Keywords
censorshippresidentjudicial watchtom fittonexposing corruption

